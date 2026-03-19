How AI is helping insurers spot fake claims

AI doesn't just look for obvious fakes; it checks for weird patterns, inflated charges, or claims that don't match up with past data. Some models even map out networks of fraudsters and can pick up on AI-generated images trying to slip through.

Tech and humans together

Because AI learns as it goes, it quickly adapts to new tricks scammers try.

Insurers say these systems now catch a substantially higher share of fraudulent claims and shave days off claim processing, so legitimate payouts happen faster.

And while the tech does the heavy lifting, humans still double-check things to keep everything fair and transparent.