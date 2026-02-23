How Arivihan is democratizing education with AI-powered tutoring

Arivihan claims to be India's first fully automated AI tutor. For just ₹300 a month, students get interactive video lessons in regional languages, instant doubt clearing, and personalized study plans. The platform mainly helps Class 12 students from smaller towns and rural areas prep for state board exams, CBSE, and NEET .

Success stories and scalability

Most users come from tier-3 cities or villages. Over 150 students scored above 90% in their Class 12 boards—four even cracked the state top 10.

On average, students see a 42% boost in performance within just a month of joining Arivihan.

The platform is also 10x more scalable than traditional coaching classes.