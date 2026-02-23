How Arivihan is democratizing education with AI-powered tutoring
Arivihan, an AI-powered edtech startup, is in talks to raise $10-12 million in fresh funding led by its current backers Accel and Prosus.
Founded by IIT-Roorkee grads Ritesh Singh Chandel and Sonu Kumar, along with educator Rushabh Kothari, the company's mission is simple: make quality education affordable and accessible for everyone.
India's 1st fully automated AI tutor
Arivihan claims to be India's first fully automated AI tutor.
For just ₹300 a month, students get interactive video lessons in regional languages, instant doubt clearing, and personalized study plans.
The platform mainly helps Class 12 students from smaller towns and rural areas prep for state board exams, CBSE, and NEET.
Success stories and scalability
Most users come from tier-3 cities or villages. Over 150 students scored above 90% in their Class 12 boards—four even cracked the state top 10.
On average, students see a 42% boost in performance within just a month of joining Arivihan.
The platform is also 10x more scalable than traditional coaching classes.