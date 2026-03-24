How Atanu Chakraborty's exit impacted HDFC Bank's valuation
Atanu Chakraborty, HDFC Bank's chairman, quit suddenly on March 18 after two years of "ethical" disagreements with the bank's top brass.
He wanted more accountability for client losses tied to risky Credit Suisse bonds and raised concerns about recent restrictions imposed on HDFC Bank in Dubai.
His exit didn't just surprise the markets: it also wiped out about $16 billion from the bank's value.
Internal tensions at HDFC Bank
Chakraborty's push for stricter oversight clashed with HDFC Bank's usual hands-off approach.
Even as leaders like Interim Chairman Keki Mistry and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan tried to calm nerves, internal tensions stayed unresolved.
With CEO succession set to be discussed next month and regulators watching closely, all eyes are on how HDFC Bank balances strong governance with its culture of executive freedom.