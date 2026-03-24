How Atanu Chakraborty's exit impacted HDFC Bank's valuation Business Mar 24, 2026

Atanu Chakraborty, HDFC Bank's chairman, quit suddenly on March 18 after two years of "ethical" disagreements with the bank's top brass.

He wanted more accountability for client losses tied to risky Credit Suisse bonds and raised concerns about recent restrictions imposed on HDFC Bank in Dubai.

His exit didn't just surprise the markets: it also wiped out about $16 billion from the bank's value.