How did FPIs fare in July 2023? Business Aug 04, 2025

July 2023 was huge for India's IPO scene—foreign investors (FPIs) put in ₹14,247 crore ($1.7 billion), the biggest jump in seven months, thanks to a rush of new stock listings.

But even with this IPO buzz, FPIs pulled out more money from the regular stock market than they put in, mostly because of global uncertainty.

That left India with an overall net outflow of ₹17,740 crore ($2.1 billion).