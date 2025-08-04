80,000 tech jobs axed globally this year

Intel is set to slash over 12,000 jobs globally (including nearly 2,400 in Oregon). Microsoft has dropped 10,000 roles, including from gaming and cloud. Meta has let go of around 8,000 people to double down on its AI projects. Even fast-growing startups like Scale AI are making cuts—14% of its full-time staff plus hundreds of contractors.

Companies are using AI to automate tasks

AI is taking over routine tasks, so companies need fewer hires and want people focused on complex problems.

Investors now care less about big headcounts and more about how much money each employee brings in.

That means tech teams everywhere are getting smaller—and a lot more focused on what really matters.