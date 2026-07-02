Why Domino's is giving away $1M worth of free pizzas
What's the story
US striker Folarin Balogun's red card during the FIFA World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina has activated a $1 million pizza giveaway by Domino's. The promotion was announced on May 18, 2026, as part of the company's marketing strategy for the international football tournament. The campaign promised "$1 Million Worth of Emergency Pizzas" if any player from the US national team received a red card during the tournament. Now, over 60,000 winners will receive a free medium-sized pizza.
Marketing strategy
Domino's says promotion softens blow
Domino's press release stated that the promotion was meant to 'soften the blow' for fans, noting that seeing a player on your favorite team get a red card is the worst thing that can happen in a game. Balogun's dismissal means he will miss his country's next match and has also triggered Domino's reward for fans with free pizzas. The company said its red card promotion was designed to turn a disappointing moment for fans into "a delicious pick-me-up."
Claim process
Over 60,000 winners get free pizza
To avail the free pizza, customers had to register for the promotion on Domino's website before June 10 at 11:59pm ET. After a US player received a red card, Domino's said it would randomly select over 60,000 winners. Each winner will receive a free medium, two-topping 'Emergency Pizza.' The company has also launched a limited-edition capsule collection with football lifestyle brand Saturdays Football as part of its marketing push around this summer's international tournament.