Why Domino's is giving away $1M worth of free pizzas

Marketing strategy

Domino's says promotion softens blow

Domino's press release stated that the promotion was meant to 'soften the blow' for fans, noting that seeing a player on your favorite team get a red card is the worst thing that can happen in a game. Balogun's dismissal means he will miss his country's next match and has also triggered Domino's reward for fans with free pizzas. The company said its red card promotion was designed to turn a disappointing moment for fans into "a delicious pick-me-up."