What's the story

The winds of change are blowing, and Indian households are catching them—straight into the world of green energy investments.

No longer just a buzzword, sustainability is proving to be not only planet-friendly but also wallet-friendly.

From solar panels to wind energy, everyday Indians are discovering ways to go green and make their money work for them.

If you're looking to take your investments to the next level while saving the Earth, this guide is for you!