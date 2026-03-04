How HyperVerge's AI could revolutionize public exam security
HyperVerge just scored a big win at the IndiaAI Face Authentication Challenge, launched by the government to stop cheating in massive national recruitment exams.
HyperVerge came out on top and landed a two-year contract worth ₹1 crore to help make public exams more secure.
Their AI can match faces against millions of records—even with bad lighting or blurry photos—and does it in under three seconds.
It was independently benchmarked against US Department of Homeland Security standards in 2024, and its deployments are designed to comply with applicable data protection laws and purpose limitation requirements.
HyperVerge isn't new to this game—they've verified over a billion identities for clients in 195 countries.
CEO Kedar Kulkarni highlights how important it is for national systems to be fair and tough against bias, saying these tools need to work reliably for everyone.