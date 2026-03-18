Modi government proposes locally-made solar ingot, wafer use by 2028

Industry response

Indian companies ramp up renewable manufacturing capacity

Leading Indian companies such as Waaree Energies, Tata Power, and Indosol Solar have already proposed massive investments to ramp up their renewable manufacturing capacity. This is in line with India's ambitious target of doubling its non-fossil fuel-based power capacity to 500GW by 2030. The government has also made it mandatory for state-run projects to use locally assembled solar panels, although certain components such as cells, wafers, ingots, and polysilicon can still be imported.