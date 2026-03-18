Modi government proposes locally-made solar ingot, wafer use by 2028
What's the story
The Indian government has proposed that all clean energy companies use domestically produced solar ingots and wafers from June 2028. The move is aimed at reducing the country's dependence on Chinese imports. This comes as part of a broader plan to ensure that all components in the solar panel manufacturing process are sourced locally.
Industry response
Indian companies ramp up renewable manufacturing capacity
Leading Indian companies such as Waaree Energies, Tata Power, and Indosol Solar have already proposed massive investments to ramp up their renewable manufacturing capacity. This is in line with India's ambitious target of doubling its non-fossil fuel-based power capacity to 500GW by 2030. The government has also made it mandatory for state-run projects to use locally assembled solar panels, although certain components such as cells, wafers, ingots, and polysilicon can still be imported.
Import reliance
Efforts to reduce import dependency
Currently, India relies solely on China for its imports of cells, ingots, wafers and polysilicon for solar panels. However, the country has also mandated the use of domestically produced solar cells from June 2026. This is part of a larger effort to reduce import dependency and promote self-sufficiency in the renewable energy sector.