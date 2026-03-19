How Iran war could impact global economy

Global repercussions

Rising energy prices are hitting countries like the Philippines, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and even the US.

Everyday costs are climbing fast in these places, with food prices in Iran soaring by 40% and rice now seven times more expensive.

The US isn't immune either; higher oil prices could slow job growth and raise recession risks.

Basically, what happens in this region can end up affecting your wallet, job market, and cost of living, no matter where you are.