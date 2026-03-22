How Israel-Palestine conflict is affecting your daily life in India
The Middle East conflict has thrown a wrench into India's supply chains, especially for industries that count on Gulf countries for key goods.
With the Strait of Hormuz (a major shipping route) operationally disrupted, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) says many sectors are feeling serious stress as shipments and raw materials get stuck or delayed.
Prices could rise and deliveries might slow down
A lot of what you use or wear — think LPG for cooking, fertilizers for food, and even diamonds — comes from this region.
Now, with ships forced to take a much longer route around Africa (adding up to two weeks and higher costs per container), prices could rise and deliveries might slow down.
The government is diversifying suppliers and may increase fertilizer subsidies if disruptions persist.
It's a reminder of how global events can hit close to home, even if you're just ordering something online.