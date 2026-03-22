How Israel-Palestine conflict is affecting your daily life in India

Prices could rise and deliveries might slow down

A lot of what you use or wear — think LPG for cooking, fertilizers for food, and even diamonds — comes from this region.

Now, with ships forced to take a much longer route around Africa (adding up to two weeks and higher costs per container), prices could rise and deliveries might slow down.

The government is diversifying suppliers and may increase fertilizer subsidies if disruptions persist.

It's a reminder of how global events can hit close to home, even if you're just ordering something online.