How Lakers' $12.5B sale came together in one weekend
What's the story
The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic franchises in sports history, has been sold for a record-breaking $12.5 billion. The deal was struck over a weekend and has left the NBA world stunned. Josh Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner (US President Donald Trump's son-in-law), and former Disney CEO Bob Iger are the new owners of this legendary team.
Quick negotiations
Kushner approached Mark Walter to begin negotiations
Kushner approached Mark Walter about the majority stake he had acquired just a year ago. The two immediately began negotiating an agreement.
If approved by the NBA's board of governors, this transaction will mark the most expensive sports team sale ever reported.
Walter would also make a $2.5 billion profit on his investment in no time at all.
The Lakers was valued at $10 billion in June 2025, a record for a sports team at the time.
Record-breaking sale
Deal also surpasses Seattle Seahawks and top Premier League clubs
The Lakers's deal also beats the $9.6 billion valuation for which NFL's Seattle Seahawks were sold last year.
It is also way higher than deals involving top Premier League clubs.
Todd Boehly's consortium paid £2.5 billion to buy Chelsea in 2022, while Manchester United's Glazer family reportedly wanted £10 billion to sell the club but that was an asking price rather than a completed transaction.
Team transition
New owners take over amid transition for the Lakers
The new owners, Kushner and Iger, are taking over at a time when the Lakers are going through a transition.
The team hasn't won an NBA title since 2020.
With LeBron James's departure at the end of June and Luka Doncic as the team's star player, another fresh start is on the cards for the franchise.