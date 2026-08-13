How much oil does India have in strategic reserves?

The strategic reserves are a key part of India's energy security strategy. They act as a buffer against short-term supply shocks, ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability.

The facilities are managed by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a government-owned company.

However, it's important to note that these strategic reserves only represent one part of India's overall oil stockpile, which also includes commercial stocks held by state-run oil companies and crude stored in refinery tanks along the supply chain.