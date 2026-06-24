How one conversation led Kunal Shah to become WhatsApp's head

Business growth

Shah to focus on expanding WhatsApp's business

Despite having over three billion monthly users, WhatsApp's business remains relatively underdeveloped given its userbase. The app generates billions annually from paid messaging and ads that direct users to chats with businesses. However, it is yet to fully capitalize on other revenue-generating products like subscriptions and AI agents and payments. "While it's come very far," Shah said on X (formerly Twitter), "the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive."