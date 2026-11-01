Footage shows how PNB employee stole crores from customer accounts

Sharma, who has been with PNB since 2021, is accused of misusing the credentials of six officials.

These include branch manager Nisha Tirkey, senior customer service associate Sandeep Prakash Sharma, and customer service associates Meenakshi and Satish Kumar, and Shailendra Kumar and Lovely Jain.

The bank reviewed a month's worth of CCTV footage, which allegedly showed Sharma sitting at empty desks and using their computers before leaving within seconds.