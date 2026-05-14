How Sam Altman became billionaire without OpenAI shares

Sam Altman , the CEO of OpenAI, has become a multi-billionaire despite not holding any equity in the company he leads. The revelation came during the ongoing trial between Elon Musk and OpenAI. Documents presented by Musk's legal team revealed that Altman has more than $2 billion in personal investments in companies directly doing business with OpenAI.

Investment portfolio Major stakes in several companies The documents revealed that Altman has large stakes in nine companies, including Helion Energy, Stripe, and Retro Biosciences. His investment in Helion Energy, a fusion power company, is worth $1.7 billion. OpenAI had signed a deal with Helion in 2024 to purchase future energy from them.

Business connections Other notable investments by Altman Altman also has a $633 million stake in Stripe, a payments giant that provides financial software for OpenAI. He has invested $258 million in Retro Biosciences, an anti-aging company with established deals with the AI giant. Other notable investments include chipmaker Cerebras ($3.2 million stake), AI device maker Humane, and Reddit (which Altman sold by the end of 2025 after a major content partnership was signed with OpenAI).

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Legal implications Allegations of self-dealing and conflicts of interest Altman's extensive investments have led to allegations of "self-dealing." Musk's lead lawyer, Steven Molo, claimed Altman had an "obvious conflict" by negotiating with companies like Reddit and Helion while potentially profiting from their success. However, Altman denied these allegations under oath and testified that he followed "standard corporate recusal" procedures by stepping out of the room during final votes and not signing the agreements himself.

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