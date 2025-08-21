'Why should we hire you?': Musk, Buffett have some tips

The question "Why should we hire you?" is a common one in job interviews. But many candidates struggle to answer it without sounding generic or rehearsed. Instead of relying on recycled advice, let's take cues from business titans like Bill Gates , Elon Musk , Richard Branson, and Warren Buffett . Their hiring philosophies can help you craft a unique response that highlights your problem-solving skills and cultural fit.

Gates's approach Bill Gates Microsoft co-founder Gates values intelligence and a willingness to learn over specific experience. He looks for candidates with a strong sense of curiosity and adaptability to solve complex problems. Instead of just saying you're a "hard worker," tell a short story that highlights your problem-solving skills using the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result). Make sure to highlight what you learned from the situation as it shows growth mindset that Gates appreciates.

Musk's criteria Elon Musk Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk has a unique test: "Tell me about some of the most difficult problems you've worked on and how you solved them." He thinks anyone who has really solved a hard problem can explain the details, while those who haven't will struggle. So, pick one major professional challenge, describe it in detail including obstacles faced and actions taken to overcome them. This shows your ability to deliver under pressure.

Buffett's focus Warren Buffett Buffett, the "Oracle of Omaha," looks for intelligence, energy, and integrity in candidates. He warns that without integrity, the first two traits can be detrimental. To demonstrate your character, mention a time when you chose the ethical path under pressure or took responsibility for a mistake. This shows long-term commitment and assures the interviewer that hiring you is a smart investment for their future.