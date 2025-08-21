Karnataka: You can avail Rapido, Uber's bike taxi services again

After a two-month hiatus, ride-hailing giants Rapido and Uber have resumed their bike taxi services in Karnataka. The move comes after the state government imposed a ban on such operations on June 16. According to Moneycontrol, both firms are now showing bike taxi options and accepting bookings for rides in the state. However, Ola has not yet resumed its services.

Court intervention Karnataka HC questioned state's blanket ban The resumption of services comes after the Karnataka High Court questioned the state's blanket ban on bike taxis. The court asked why this mode of transport could not be regulated instead of prohibited. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi said, "Give it a serious thought, there are lives at stake here. Every trade is permissible unless regulated."

Regulatory challenges Why has Karnataka government not allowed bike taxis? Despite the Indian government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025 allowing non-transport motorcycles for passenger rides with state approval, Karnataka is reluctant to permit bike taxis. This is mainly due to opposition from auto and taxi unions. In fact, the state was the first to introduce an Electric Bike Taxi Policy in 2021 but had to withdraw it under pressure from autorickshaw drivers' unions.

Industry response Bike Taxi Welfare Association welcomes HC's decision Adi Narayan, President of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, welcomed the Karnataka HC's decision. He said it was a significant step toward recognizing bike taxis as an essential part of urban mobility. Narayan urged the state government to engage constructively and create a strong regulatory framework instead of imposing an outright ban on services.