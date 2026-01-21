Trump's wealth hit $6.8B in 2025: Where did he invest?

Donald Trump 's wealth is estimated at $6.8 billion in 2025, according to Bloomberg, remaining similar to the previous year. The Trump family has diversified its investments and business ventures across sectors such as social media, cryptocurrency , firearms, rare-earth magnets, artificial intelligence (AI), and prediction markets. Notably, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a significant component of Trump's wealth during his second term as US President.

Crypto gains Trump family earns $1.4 billion from crypto The Trump family has reportedly earned $1.4 billion in Trump's second term, thanks to his own policies like signing cryptocurrency legislation and appointing regulators who dropped lawsuits against the industry. The family makes money from virtual currencies in several ways, including tokens and public/private companies involved in crypto. The most prominent crypto ventures linked to Trump include World Liberty Financial and a memecoin named after the president.

Business ventures Trump's venture capital firm raises $2 billion The Trump family has also entered the venture capital business with their company, 1789 Capital. By early 2026, the firm had raised around $2 billion from investors. It has invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX as well as smaller firms like a hard seltzer business and Enhanced Games. Last year, they added Vulcan Elements, a rare-earth magnet company to its portfolio which received a $620 million loan from the Department of Defense.

Business expansion Trump Media and real estate ventures Trump Media remains one of the biggest contributors to the family's fortune but is still unprofitable. The Trump Organization is focusing on licensing deals for towers, golf courses, and other luxury properties worldwide. The family earns at least $23 million from licensing the Trump name in overseas real estate projects such as golf courses in Vietnam and Riyadh.

