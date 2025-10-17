How Trump's new H-1B visa fee is impacting Indian IT
Just this week, President Donald Trump rolled out a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, starting September 19, 2025.
The goal? To crack down on what he calls H-1B "abuse" and push US companies to hire more American grads instead of foreign talent.
It's a big change that's already making waves in the tech world.
Indian IT firms shift focus to local hiring
For Indian IT giants like TCS, Wipro, and Infosys—who've long depended on H-1B visas to staff their US offices—this fee is a game-changer.
TCS is pausing fresh H-1B hires and focusing on local talent.
Wipro says 80% of its US workforce is already local, while Infosys reports over 60% local hires and plans to grow its US innovation centers.
In short: Indian tech firms are quickly rethinking their US hiring strategies to adapt to the new rules.