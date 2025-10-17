How Trump's new H-1B visa fee is impacting Indian IT

Indian IT firms shift focus to local hiring

For Indian IT giants like TCS, Wipro, and Infosys—who've long depended on H-1B visas to staff their US offices—this fee is a game-changer.

TCS is pausing fresh H-1B hires and focusing on local talent.

Wipro says 80% of its US workforce is already local, while Infosys reports over 60% local hires and plans to grow its US innovation centers.

In short: Indian tech firms are quickly rethinking their US hiring strategies to adapt to the new rules.