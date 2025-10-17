Reliance's Q2 profit jumps 14% to ₹22,092cr

Jio Platforms saw its revenue climb nearly 15%, thanks to more people signing up and higher average revenue per user (now ₹211.40/month). Reliance Retail wasn't far behind, with an 18% revenue boost driven by new stores and speedy local deliveries.

RIL is growing fast while keeping its finances in check

RIL's profits before tax and EBITDA both rose over 14%, showing the company is handling industry challenges well.

They spent ₹40,010 crore this quarter—covered entirely by their own cash flow—and kept net debt steady at ₹1.19 lakh crore.

Basically, Reliance is growing fast and keeping its finances in check.