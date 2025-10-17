Reliance's Q2 profit jumps 14% to ₹22,092cr
Reliance Industries just dropped its results for July-September 2025, reporting a net profit of ₹22,092 crore—a 14% jump from last year.
Revenue hit ₹2.84 lakh crore, up 10%.
The company's growth came from all corners: energy, retail, and digital services.
Jio and retail drive the growth
Jio Platforms saw its revenue climb nearly 15%, thanks to more people signing up and higher average revenue per user (now ₹211.40/month).
Reliance Retail wasn't far behind, with an 18% revenue boost driven by new stores and speedy local deliveries.
RIL is growing fast while keeping its finances in check
RIL's profits before tax and EBITDA both rose over 14%, showing the company is handling industry challenges well.
They spent ₹40,010 crore this quarter—covered entirely by their own cash flow—and kept net debt steady at ₹1.19 lakh crore.
Basically, Reliance is growing fast and keeping its finances in check.