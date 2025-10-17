EssilorLuxottica's smart glasses boost stock, add $20B in value

Smart glasses are quickly becoming more than just a tech trend—they added over four points to the company's growth this quarter alone. Analysts now see wearables as a major driver for EssilorLuxottica's future, and Barclays predicts global smart glasses sales could hit 60 million units by 2035.

Tech giants are re-entering the smart glasses space

Ray-Ban Meta's success has brought smart glasses back into the spotlight, after earlier attempts by big tech fizzled out.

Now, companies like Google, Samsung, and Apple are jumping back in with their own AI-powered glasses to meet rising demand.

This surge also helped lift the Stoxx Europe Luxury 10 index by over 7% this week—the biggest jump since January 2025.