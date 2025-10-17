Investors urge Starbucks to negotiate with workers' union
Some of Starbucks's biggest investors—including New York City Comptroller and Trillium Asset Management—are urging the coffee giant to get back to the bargaining table with its workers' union.
Starbucks Workers United (SBWU), which represents more than 12,000 employees at 650+ US stores, started contract talks with the company in April 2024, but negotiations have since stalled after a year marked by more than 100 complaints about unfair labor practices.
Why investors are concerned
The investors say labor relations at Starbucks have gotten worse, with issues like pay, staffing, and working conditions leading to strikes and protests.
They believe a fair contract could help steady things for both employees and the company.
Starbucks says it wants to negotiate in good faith, but investors feel there's still a lot of work to do to rebuild trust and morale.