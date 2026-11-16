Howard Lutnick seeks NVIDIA export relaxation to allow China rentals
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is pushing to relax restrictions on selling AI chips to China.
His proposed changes would let overseas data centers rent out computing power using NVIDIA chips to Chinese tech giants like Tencent, rather than selling the hardware directly.
This could benefit the Malaysian data center operated by Bitdeer, a client of Cantor Fitzgerald, which is gearing up for a 2027 launch.
Conflict concerns, commerce says Lutnick divested
Right now, strict US export rules block direct sales of advanced chips to China, but renting cloud access is still allowed.
Some officials are worried about conflicts of interest because Lutnick's old firm could profit from these changes.
The Commerce Department says Lutnick has fully divested from Cantor Fitzgerald and has had no discussions with the firm concerning NVIDIA, while Lutnick has been rewriting the rules and the bigger U.S.-China tech rivalry continues in the background.