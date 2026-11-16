Howard Lutnick seeks NVIDIA export relaxation to allow China rentals

Right now, strict US export rules block direct sales of advanced chips to China, but renting cloud access is still allowed.

Some officials are worried about conflicts of interest because Lutnick's old firm could profit from these changes.

The Commerce Department says Lutnick has fully divested from Cantor Fitzgerald and has had no discussions with the firm concerning NVIDIA, while Lutnick has been rewriting the rules and the bigger U.S.-China tech rivalry continues in the background.