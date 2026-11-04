HP names Emma Walmsley CEO amid global memory chip shortage
Business
HP just picked Emma Walmsley, former GSK boss and Microsoft board member, as its next CEO, starting January 2027.
She takes over from interim CEO Bruce Broussard, who is moving up to board chair.
The timing is big: HP is dealing with a global memory chip shortage that has made things tricky for its PC business.
Walmsley brings turnaround experience to HP
Walmsley brings serious turnaround experience from her GSK days, which could help as HP navigates falling PC shipments (down 16% last quarter) and supply chain headaches.
Even so, the company managed an 18% revenue jump thanks to high-margin AI PCs.
Looking ahead, she will need to keep HP profitable while finding fresh ways to grow beyond just selling computers.