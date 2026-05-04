HPGCL CFO Amit Dewan dismissed over ₹590cr fake account fraud
Business
Amit Dewan, CFO of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), has been dismissed after being linked to a huge ₹590 crore fraud.
The scam involved moving government money into fake accounts at IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.
Dewan was arrested on March 18, 2026. He's the 15th person caught in this ongoing case.
Amit Dewan accused of forging transactions
During his time as Director (Finance), Dewan allegedly helped forge transactions and send funds to shell companies while on deputation from UHBVNL.
After his arrest, he was suspended and then officially let go for serious corruption charges.
Now, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is taking over, so more arrests could be on the way as they dig deeper into who else was involved.