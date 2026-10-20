HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery urges caution on AI investments
Business
HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery is urging investors not to get swept up in the excitement around AI.
While he agrees AI is changing how businesses work, he warns that just because data centers are in demand doesn't mean every investment will pay off.
He suggests doing your homework: think about who's renting space and what the contracts look like before jumping in.
Data center $7 trillion debt risks
With global data center spending expected to hit $7 trillion by 2030 (thanks to all things AI and cloud), competition is heating up.
But all this growth means more borrowing. Rising debt could put extra pressure on the economy, especially with higher interest rates and inflation already in play.
Bottom line: be smart and strategic if you're thinking about investing in the AI gold rush.