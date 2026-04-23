HSBC India Composite PMI climbs to 58.3 on manufacturing rebound
India's private sector activity rose to 58.3 in April 2026, mostly thanks to a strong manufacturing rebound.
The HSBC flash India Composite PMI climbed to 58.3 (up from March's 57), keeping up an impressive growth streak that's lasted nearly five years.
Manufacturing led the way, with more production and new orders coming in.
India employment reaches 10 month high
Strong local demand and fresh investments in tech helped companies land more business, pushing employment to its highest point in 10 months as firms geared up for future growth.
Manufacturing exports also saw their fastest jump in nine months, though services exports slowed down due to global tensions.
To stay ahead of supply issues and rising costs, many companies stocked up on raw materials and finished goods just in case things get bumpy.