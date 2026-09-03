HSBC India Services PMI rises to 54.1 in August 2026

Growth came from stronger demand and marketing initiatives, but was held back by weak bookings, tough competition, and transport issues.

On the plus side, hiring hit a 15-month high as more companies added staff for customer service and digital roles.

Export orders grew steadily (especially from Australia, Brazil, and the UAE), but overall new business growth was slower than usual due to market challenges and less client interest.

Rising costs also pushed service prices up at their fastest rate since March.