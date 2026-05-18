HSBC to lend $4B to these Chinese companies

HSBC's new credit facility, the Sustainability and Transition Credit Facility, is a response to the growing demand for renewable energy amid geopolitical tensions. The bank plans to offer extended credit terms, simplified approval processes, and customized solutions for eligible companies as part of this initiative. Natalie Blyth, HSBC's Global Head of Sustainable Finance and Transition, emphasized China 's role in high-end manufacturing and low-carbon technologies.

Investment trend

Chinese companies' overseas clean tech investments

Chinese firms have pledged over $180 billion toward overseas clean tech investments since 2023, according to a December report by Australian research group Climate Energy Finance. This trend highlights China's commitment to sustainable technology and its willingness to invest in global markets. HSBC's new credit facility is expected to further support these efforts by providing financial backing for international expansion.