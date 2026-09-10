HSBC's 1st female CFO to step down next year

Kaur, who was appointed in October 2024, has been a key player in Elhedery's global overhaul of the bank.

This restructuring split HSBC into East and West regional divisions, a move aimed at streamlining operations through market exits and deep cost cuts.

Edward Firth, an analyst at KBW in London, said Kaur has done a good job supporting Elhedery's restructuring efforts and selling off unnecessary parts of the bank.