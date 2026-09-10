HSBC's 1st female CFO to step down next year
What's the story
Pam Kaur, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of HSBC, will be resigning in 2027. The bank has confirmed this and is already looking for her successor from both within and outside the organization. Kaur has been instrumental in supporting CEO Georges Elhedery's restructuring efforts over the past two years. Her exit comes at a time when several high-profile executives have already left the bank. Notably, Kaur was HSBC's first female finance chief in its more than 160-year history.
Restructuring impact
Kaur's role in Elhedery's global overhaul
Kaur, who was appointed in October 2024, has been a key player in Elhedery's global overhaul of the bank.
This restructuring split HSBC into East and West regional divisions, a move aimed at streamlining operations through market exits and deep cost cuts.
Edward Firth, an analyst at KBW in London, said Kaur has done a good job supporting Elhedery's restructuring efforts and selling off unnecessary parts of the bank.
Financial performance
HSBC's share price surge amid economic challenges
HSBC's shares have jumped an impressive 125% during Kaur's tenure as CFO.
The growth is in line with other major British banks that have thrived amid favorable interest rates and resilient credit quality, despite global economic uncertainty.
However, the bank's top-level leadership stability and succession planning have come under scrutiny again after Kaur's planned exit announcement.
Transition plan
Kaur to transition to advisory role
After her resignation as Group CFO and executive director, Kaur will take on an advisory role. She will support Group CEO Georges Elhedery on ongoing strategic projects.
The bank has not yet confirmed her official retirement date as Group CFO, but it is expected to be no later than the company's 2027 AGM, usually held in May.
Executive exits
Recent high-profile exits from HSBC
Kaur's departure adds to a string of high-profile exits at HSBC.
Last month, Edward Moncreiffe, the global chief executive for the insurance business, left after two decades with the bank.
Other recent departures include Gerry Keefe, former head of banking for Europe and the Americas, and Lisa McGeough, former US banking chief.