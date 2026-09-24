HSBC to re-enter India's stock broking business after 13 years
What's the story
HSBC, the London-headquartered banking giant, is making a comeback in India's stock broking business after 13 years. The move comes as part of the bank's strategy to leverage the strong demand for equity market products from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and a robust pipeline of share sales. The bank had previously exited the domestic retail brokerage and depository business in 2013.
Business expansion
Rebuilding equities platform in India
HSBC is working on rebuilding its equities platform in India. The bank is looking for senior executives for cash equities and institutional broking roles, as per a Reuters report.
One source told the publication, "Looking at the phone penetration and everybody having direct capital market access, the idea is to have digital capabilities."
They also noted that Indian customers' interest in international market trading has grown since India's tax-neutral hub of GIFT City was established.
Service launch
Launch of retail broking services
HSBC is likely to launch its retail broking services in the coming months.
The bank already has a broking license through HSBC InvestDirect Securities (India) Private Limited, which it plans to use for this purpose.
This move will help HSBC strengthen its equities platform and tap into India's growing retail investor base in the wealth management space.
Market alignment
Record participation in equity markets
HSBC's return to the broking business comes as India's equity markets continue to witness record participation from retail investors.
A strong pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) is also expected in the coming quarters.
This has prompted global and local financial firms to beef up their capital markets and broking capabilities.
Strategic focus
HSBC's growing focus on India
In recent years, HSBC has focused on Asia and wealth management, identifying India as a key growth market.
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Georges Elhedery, the Group CEO of HSBC, said that the bank is looking to increase investments in India with a growing focus on affluent customers.
This strategic shift highlights HSBC's commitment to expanding its footprint in India's thriving financial services sector.