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Home / News / Business News / HSBC to re-enter India's stock broking business after 13 years
HSBC to re-enter India's stock broking business after 13 years
HSBC is likely to launch its retail broking services in the coming months

HSBC to re-enter India's stock broking business after 13 years

By Mudit Dube
Sep 24, 2026
02:10 pm
What's the story

HSBC, the London-headquartered banking giant, is making a comeback in India's stock broking business after 13 years. The move comes as part of the bank's strategy to leverage the strong demand for equity market products from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and a robust pipeline of share sales. The bank had previously exited the domestic retail brokerage and depository business in 2013.

Business expansion

Rebuilding equities platform in India

HSBC is working on rebuilding its equities platform in India. The bank is looking for senior executives for cash equities and institutional broking roles, as per a Reuters report.

One source told the publication, "Looking at the phone penetration and everybody having direct capital market access, the idea is to have digital capabilities."

They also noted that Indian customers' interest in international market trading has grown since India's tax-neutral hub of GIFT City was established.

Service launch

Launch of retail broking services

HSBC is likely to launch its retail broking services in the coming months.

The bank already has a broking license through HSBC InvestDirect Securities (India) Private Limited, which it plans to use for this purpose.

This move will help HSBC strengthen its equities platform and tap into India's growing retail investor base in the wealth management space.

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Market alignment

Record participation in equity markets

HSBC's return to the broking business comes as India's equity markets continue to witness record participation from retail investors.

A strong pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) is also expected in the coming quarters.

This has prompted global and local financial firms to beef up their capital markets and broking capabilities.

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Strategic focus

HSBC's growing focus on India

In recent years, HSBC has focused on Asia and wealth management, identifying India as a key growth market.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Georges Elhedery, the Group CEO of HSBC, said that the bank is looking to increase investments in India with a growing focus on affluent customers.

This strategic shift highlights HSBC's commitment to expanding its footprint in India's thriving financial services sector.

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