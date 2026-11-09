HSBC upgrades Indian equities to 'overweight': What it means?
What's the story
HSBC, the global financial services firm, has upgraded its rating on Indian equities from 'neutral' to 'overweight.' The upgrade comes in light of strong corporate earnings, better growth prospects, and attractive valuations after a long period of market correction and underperformance against other emerging markets. An "overweight" rating indicates that an equity analyst expects a stock to outperform its industry peers or broader benchmark over the next 6 to 12 months.
Investment potential
Factors behind the upgrade
The HSBC report emphasizes that Indian equities present a compelling investment opportunity.
This is due to factors like improving earnings momentum, robust credit growth, and policy measures aimed at promoting economic growth and currency stability.
The report also notes a multi-year valuation correction in Indian markets, making stocks more reasonably priced, especially in the large-cap segment.
Market outlook
Sector-wise outlook and market stability
HSBC has a positive view on sectors like banks, automobiles, industrials, and consumer discretionary stocks. This is due to an improved growth outlook.
However, it remains cautious on IT (information technology), staples (consumer staples), oil and gas, utilities amid growth and margin concerns.
The report also highlights India's low market volatility and diversification benefits as factors that make it an attractive investment destination at a time when Asian markets are increasingly dominated by AI-related stocks.
China downgrade
Downgrade of Chinese equities
Along with its upgrade for India, HSBC has downgraded Chinese equities from 'overweight' to 'neutral.'
This is due to a lack of clear triggers for a sustained market re-rating despite attractive valuations and recent policy support.
The report identifies weak consumer confidence, ongoing property market stress, and softer domestic investment as major challenges for China's growth outlook.