HSBC upgrades Indian equities to 'overweight': What it means?

HSBC has a positive view on sectors like banks, automobiles, industrials, and consumer discretionary stocks. This is due to an improved growth outlook.

However, it remains cautious on IT (information technology), staples (consumer staples), oil and gas, utilities amid growth and margin concerns.

The report also highlights India's low market volatility and diversification benefits as factors that make it an attractive investment destination at a time when Asian markets are increasingly dominated by AI-related stocks.