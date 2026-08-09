HUDCO seeks over ₹2L cr loan book by March 2027
Business
HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation) is aiming to boost its loan book to over ₹2 lakh crore by March 2027, up from ₹1.62 lakh crore recorded in FY26.
CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha credits this push to firm demand.
HUDCO to raise ₹75,000 cr funding
HUDCO just hit its highest-ever quarterly loan disbursement (₹16,377 crore in Q1 FY2027, a 28% jump from last year) and plans to lend out ₹65,000 crore this fiscal year.
To fund all this growth, it's raising ₹75,000 crore from both Indian and global markets (₹20,000 crore already done), including up to $1.3 billion through the RBI's forex swap window by the end of 2026.