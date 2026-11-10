Surf Excel, Rin, and Wheel detergents now costlier in India
What's the story
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has increased the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of several products in its home care portfolio, including popular detergent brands Surf Excel, Rin, and Wheel. The price hikes range from ₹1 to ₹10 across different pack sizes. The move comes as a response to rising input costs and is aimed at protecting the company's profit margins.
Pricing approach
Strategic price hikes
HUL Managing Director and CEO Priya Nair had said last month that the company would continue to implement strategic price hikes based on changes in input costs.
This comes as commodity inflation remains high, despite resilient demand.
The company is now revising prices across its home care products to cope with these challenges while maintaining volume growth in a competitive market.
Product adjustments
Price increases for various Surf Excel products
Among the Surf Excel products, the MRP of the 1-kg pack of Surf Excel Quick Wash has been increased by ₹10 to ₹245 from ₹235.
Its 500g pack now costs ₹128, up ₹5 from its previous price of ₹123.
The 1-kg pack of Surf Excel Easy Wash has also seen a price hike of ₹5 to now cost ₹172.
Additional increases
More price hikes for Surf Excel products
The 500g pack of Surf Excel Easy Wash now costs ₹87, up from its previous price of ₹85.
The MRP of the 250g Surf Excel bar has been increased by ₹3 to ₹45.
Finally, a bundle of four bars, each weighing 200g, has become costlier by ₹10 to touch ₹155.
Brand adjustments
Rin products also become costlier
HUL has also revised the prices of its Rin and Wheel products.
The price of Rin Ala 500ml has been increased by ₹5 to ₹95.
The 1-kg and 500g packs of the Rin detergent powder have become costlier by ₹3 and ₹2, respectively, taking their prices to ₹123 and ₹63.
Price changes
Wheel detergent powder prices go up
The MRP of Wheel detergent powder's 1-kg pack has been increased by ₹3 to ₹93. Its 500g pack now costs ₹47, up from its previous price of ₹46. HUL has also hiked the price of Moti Gulab soap (150g) by ₹8 to ₹82.