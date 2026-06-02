HUL opens UFB at IIT Bombay to boost fragrance innovation
Business
HUL just opened the Unilever Fragrance Hub (UFH) at IIT Bombay, making India only the third country after the UK and the US to get this kind of facility.
The goal? To boost local fragrance innovation for everyday products like shampoos and deodorants, so scents can be tailored more quickly to what Indian consumers actually want.
HUL pairs UFB with IIT research
The UFH is packed with cutting-edge tech (think smart software and real-time testing) to make developing new fragrances smoother and faster.
By teaming up with IIT Bombay, HUL hopes to blend academic research with industry know-how.
As Vivek Sirohi from Unilever puts it, insights from Indian consumers here could help shape fragrances worldwide, while also giving HUL's brands a more premium edge.