HUL opens UFB at IIT Bombay to boost fragrance innovation Business Jun 02, 2026

HUL just opened the Unilever Fragrance Hub (UFH) at IIT Bombay, making India only the third country after the UK and the US to get this kind of facility.

The goal? To boost local fragrance innovation for everyday products like shampoos and deodorants, so scents can be tailored more quickly to what Indian consumers actually want.