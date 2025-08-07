Next Article
HUL's stock slips post investor meetings, but fundamentals remain strong
Hindustan Unilever's stock slipped 0.73% on Thursday, closing at ₹2,517.20—just days after its big analyst and investor meetings on July 31.
While the drop caught some attention (especially since it's a Nifty 50 heavyweight), the company's recent track record shows steady financial growth.
Financials and dividends
For the year ending March 2025, Hindustan Unilever grew its revenue to ₹63,121 crore and boosted net profit to ₹10,679 crore. This upward trend continued into June with even higher quarterly numbers.
Back in April, they also announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share (paid out in June), signaling strong confidence in rewarding shareholders—even with short-term market dips.