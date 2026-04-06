Human Progress Report 2026: 86% Indian professionals face workplace change
Business
According to the 2026 Human Progress Report, a huge 86% of Indian professionals are dealing with major changes at work (much higher than the global average).
The main reasons? Fast-changing job roles and the rapid rise of AI and new tech in offices across India.
Most Indian workers actively upskill
To keep up, most Indian workers are actively learning new skills, with over 42% of their tasks now involving AI tools.
There's also a big push for official skill validation: 90% say having credentials really matters now.