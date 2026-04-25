Humanscale opens Hyderabad 2,300-square-foot ergonomic showroom with S Cube Ergonomics
Business
Humanscale, the US brand known for smart office gear, just opened a new 2,300-square-foot showroom and ergonomic experience center in Hyderabad.
Teaming up with Bengaluru's S Cube Ergonomics, the space lets you try out cool products like the soon-to-launch eFloat Quattro sit-stand desk, perfect if you're tired of boring office setups.
Humanscale plans centers in Pune, Mumbai, NCR
This new spot isn't just for big companies: retail shoppers are welcome too.
S Cube's founder Sathish Nandagopal says more people want healthier workspaces as well-being becomes a bigger priority.
Humanscale is already planning to open more centers in Pune, Mumbai, and NCR over the next few years to keep up with India's growing interest in ergonomic comfort.