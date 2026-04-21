Humyn Labs aims for $100 million ARR by April 2027
Business
Humyn Labs, a company working on physical AI, is aiming for $100 million in annual recurring revenue by April 2027.
They're putting $20 million into building a "human intelligence layer," basically collecting real-life human data to help train smarter robots.
Humyn Labs uses human behavior data
Instead of just coding robots, Humyn Labs is teaching them by using data from actual human behavior, kind of like how we learn from our own experiences.
Co-founder Manish Agarwal says this helps robots handle tricky environments better.
The company sees opportunity in industries like manufacturing and construction, where robots could take over risky jobs.
They're also making voice-based AI tools in 33 languages and dialects to make tech more accessible for everyone.