Humyn Labs aims for $100 million ARR by April 2027

Humyn Labs uses human behavior data

Instead of just coding robots, Humyn Labs is teaching them by using data from actual human behavior, kind of like how we learn from our own experiences.

Co-founder Manish Agarwal says this helps robots handle tricky environments better.

The company sees opportunity in industries like manufacturing and construction, where robots could take over risky jobs.

They're also making voice-based AI tools in 33 languages and dialects to make tech more accessible for everyone.