Hut 8 Beacon Point joins $35B Anthropic Lambda computing deal
Business
Big news in tech: Hut 8's Beacon Point campus in Texas is now part of a $35 billion computing deal between AI company Anthropic and cloud provider Lambda.
Lambda, backed by NVIDIA, will use powerful NVIDIA chips at this massive facility to provide computing power that Anthropic buys.
With its huge energy capacity and an existing grid connection, Beacon Point is built for scaling up quickly.
Bitcoin miners secure AI compute contracts
AI companies like Anthropic are teaming up with Bitcoin miners, including Hut 8, to tap into their high-powered infrastructure.
As mining profits drop, these miners are landing big contracts to repurpose their setups for AI work, making the most of their low-cost energy and speedy deployment.