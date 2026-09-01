Hy-Tech Engineers shares debut at 42% premium

Hy-Tech Engineers' initial public offering (IPO) was massively oversubscribed by 244.41 times on the last day of bidding.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed by a whopping 255.77 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion received a massive subscription of 402.29 times.

Retail individual investors (RIIs) also showed strong interest in the company's shares, with their segment getting subscribed by an impressive 170.58 times on the final day of bidding.