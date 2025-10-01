Hybrid long-short mutual funds launched: What they mean for you

How the 2 funds differ from each other

The Magnum fund invests mostly in equities (65-75%) with the rest in debt, and can take unhedged/short derivative positions up to 25% of the portfolio, while also using a wider range of derivative strategies (including covered calls or protective puts) as part of its hedged/arbitrage allocation.

The Altiva fund is more flexible, investing 25-75% each in equity and debt using strategies like arbitrage or pair trades.

Both offer daily subscriptions and periodic redemptions—and thanks to the SIF tax regime, you get a lower long-term capital gains tax rate of 12.5% if you stay invested for over a year.