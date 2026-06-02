Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck beats TCS, wins CBSE e-evaluation contract
Business
Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck just landed the job to handle the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) digital scanning and e-evaluation of answer booklets, edging out tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Coempt scored 91/100 in the technical evaluation, just ahead of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and its price was almost 60% lower.
Coempt topped past experience, bid ₹25
Coempt got top marks for experience with large-scale digital evaluations and subjective answer booklet scanning, even beating TCS in the "Past Experience" category.
Its bid was about ₹25 per booklet, while TCS quoted more than double that.
With this win, Coempt will now manage the e-evaluation process for CBSE examinations.