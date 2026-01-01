Next Article
Hyderabad man loses ₹72L to fake stock WhatsApp group
Business
A 59-year-old from Secunderabad lost ₹72 lakh after joining a WhatsApp group pretending to be a top stock brokerage.
The scammers sent out fake market tips and IPO strategies, slowly building trust before suddenly blocking him and vanishing with his money.
How the scam worked
The fraudsters showed him fake profits, got his KYC details, and set up a bogus trading account.
They kept pushing him to invest more with promises of IPO gains, but blocked every withdrawal by demanding hefty "commissions."
Cybercrime officials are now investigating, and this case is a reminder to stay cautious when dealing with unknown groups online.