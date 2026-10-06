HyFun Foods readies ₹2,000cr IPO to boost domestic production
Business
McDonald's and KFC supplier HyFun Foods is getting ready for a ₹2,000 crore IPO, expected by late 2028.
With frozen food demand rising in India, the company wants to use the funds to boost its production and shift more focus to local sales instead of mostly exporting.
HyFun Foods targets ₹3,500cr by FY28
Right now, most of HyFun's money comes from exports (about 75%), but it is aiming for a better balance as Indian restaurants and stores buy more.
Its goal is nearly ₹3,500 crore in revenue by FY28.
Plus, with India's food services market set to jump from $90 billion to $150 billion this decade, HyFun is betting big on homegrown growth.