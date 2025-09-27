Hyundai's air taxi start-up Supernal is facing major executive exodus

Hyundai 's electric air taxi start-up, Supernal, is witnessing a major leadership overhaul. The company's Chief Strategy Officer, Jaeyong Song, and Chief Safety Officer, Tracy Lamb, have left their positions. Lina Yang, the former Chief of Staff to Supernal's recently departed CEO Jaiwon Shin, has also exited the company. This comes just weeks after the company's vehicle program was put on hold and its CEO and CTO stepped down.

Strategic review Supernal to strategically review program's progress and next steps In light of these departures, Supernal has said it is taking the opportunity to strategically review its program's progress and next steps. The company wants to ensure these align with its long-term goals. Despite the changes in leadership, Hyundai Motor Group, which owns Supernal, has assured that it remains strongly committed to its advanced air mobility (AAM) business.

Career trajectory Song's exit significant as he was with Hyundai-Kia since 2014 Song's exit is particularly significant as he was with the Hyundai-Kia group since 2014. He spent three years as Vice President of Hyundai's AAM group before becoming Supernal's Chief Strategy Officer in 2023. Lamb, on the other hand, has a long history as a commercial pilot and safety executive in the aerospace industry.