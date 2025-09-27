Boeing settles wrongful death lawsuit over whistleblower's suicide for $50,000

Boeing has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of John Barnett, a quality inspector and whistleblower who died by suicide in March 2024. The settlement amount is $50,000. Barnett had alleged that he was retaliated against for raising safety concerns at Boeing in a case he filed before his death.

Aftermath Barnett's death brought attention to Boeing's safety practices Barnett's death triggered a global spotlight on Boeing's work culture and manufacturing practices at its North Charleston, South Carolina plant. The facility is responsible for producing the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. At the same time, Boeing's Seattle facility was under federal investigation after a door-shaped plug blew out of an airborne 737 Max.

Agreement details Settlement reached on September 26 Boeing and Barnett's family have now agreed to a "full, final and confidential settlement," according to a filing made on September 26. The agreement includes dismissing all claims brought by Barnett and his estate, including the case he was pursuing at the time of his death. Of the $50,000 wrongful death claim settlement, $20,000 will go toward legal fees and costs while the rest will be paid to plaintiffs.

Background Barnett raised safety concerns at Boeing Barnett, who worked on NASA's Space Shuttle program before joining Boeing as a quality inspector in 1988, raised several safety concerns during his time at the company. He alleged that there was a decline in safety protocols at the North Charleston plant between 2010 and 2017. Barnett claimed employees were pressured to ignore defects and meet production quotas.