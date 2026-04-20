Hyundai's labor union seeks 30% of profit as bonuses

Along with the profit-sharing demand, the labor union is also asking for a monthly base salary hike of 149,600 won. They want standard bonuses to be raised from 750% to 800% of base pay. These financial demands are coupled with structural requests about job security amid technological advancements in manufacturing processes and future workforce planning.

Demand

Retirement age extension demanded

The labor union has asked for the bonuses based on last year's net profit to be evenly distributed among employees of Hyundai Motor's partner firms. Along with this, they are demanding an extension of the retirement age of employees up to 65 years, and also a promise for more hiring.