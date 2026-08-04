Hyundai Motor India to invest 7,500 cr aiming 8-10% growth

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is going big with a ₹7,500 crore investment to boost its growth by 8-10% in fiscal year 2027.

The focus? Expanding factories, rolling out fresh models (including EVs), and making production smarter, all while maintaining EBITDA margins in the 11-14% range.

They're also aiming for more local sourcing and less reliance on imports.