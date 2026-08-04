Hyundai Motor India to invest 7,500 cr aiming 8-10% growth
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is going big with a ₹7,500 crore investment to boost its growth by 8-10% in fiscal year 2027.
The focus? Expanding factories, rolling out fresh models (including EVs), and making production smarter, all while maintaining EBITDA margins in the 11-14% range.
They're also aiming for more local sourcing and less reliance on imports.
Hyundai launches 2 new SUVs
By fiscal year 2027, Hyundai will launch two new SUVs: one electric (with lots of made-in-India parts) and one traditional gasoline/diesel model.
Its Talegaon facility in Pune added another 170,000 units of annual capacity, taking Hyundai's total installed capacity in India to around one million units a year since October 2025.
Exports are climbing too: FY26 alone saw 190,125 vehicles shipped out, and Hyundai plans to expand into newer overseas markets, particularly across Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.
Hyundai's 45,000 cr Vision 2030
This push is part of Hyundai's larger ₹45,000 crore Vision 2030 plan to make India a global car-making hub.